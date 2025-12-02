Russians claim to have captured Pokrovsk and Vovchansk. Ukrainian Armed Forces deny

On December 2, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had captured Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies this information.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops are holding the northern part of the city along the railway line in Pokrovsk. Ukrainian units have already cleared a group that raised the Russian flag in one of the cityʼs districts under the cover of fog.

The Russians are trying to advance, using small infantry groups, drones, and artillery in Vovchansk. However, the Ukrainian military is holding its ground.

Meanwhile, the analytical project DeepState writes that the Russians in the Donetsk region occupied Kozatske, and also advanced in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, near Shakhove and Mykolaivka (Donetsk region), as well as near Kamyanske (Zaporizhzhia region).