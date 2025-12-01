South Africa arrests radio host on suspicion of recruiting men for war against Ukraine

A South African radio presenter suspected of recruiting men to participate in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia has been taken into custody.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Nonkululeko Mantula, a 39-year-old radio presenter at state-run SAFM radio station, was detained along with four men after police received a tip-off about a possible attempt to send them to the Russian army.

Three of the recruited men were detained at the airport as they tried to fly to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. Another person managed to leave after being recruited by Mantula, according to police.

In South Africa, participating in the armies of other countries without government permission is a violation of the law, so all those involved were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.

In parallel, the police are investigating a case involving Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma. After the scandal, she resigned as a member of parliament and could become a suspect in a criminal case.

South African authorities say they are working with international agencies to return citizens home and are warning about fraudulent schemes on social media that promise work or study in Russia.

