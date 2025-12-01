In Dnipro, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to four. What is known about the consequences

The death toll from the Russian attack on Monday, December 1, has risen to four.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko. According to him, 40 people were injured, the vast majority of them are in hospitals. 11 of the wounded are in serious condition.

On the morning of December 1, the Russian army launched a missile over the Dnipro River. The strike hit enterprises and service stations. Shortly before the attack, the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat. In total, the Russians launched 89 drones over Ukraine during the night, 63 of which were neutralized. During the day, several regions were under attack by the Russian army.

