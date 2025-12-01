There were explosions on the railway in the Novosibirsk and Bryansk regions of Russia.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the State Security Service.

The first explosion occurred on November 20 in Baryshov (Novosibirsk region), on the West Siberian Railway tracks. It damaged the tracks and prevented the delivery of cargo to the Russian army.

The second occurred on November 28 in the city of Unechi, hitting a track used by the Russians to transport fuel and military equipment into Belarus. The attack hit fuel wagons, and the explosion destroyed two fuel tanks and damaged the tracks.

Earlier that day, it became known that GUR and partisans blew up 9 Russians and damaged their cars in occupied Berdyansk. The operation was carried out on November 19, but its results were only now reported: 5 Russian guards were killed, 4 more were wounded. The explosion damaged two pickup trucks and a Tiger armored vehicle.

