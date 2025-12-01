US and Ukrainian delegations did not discuss elections and territorial exchange at meeting in Florida — Babel sources

The Ukrainian delegation did not discuss the issues of elections and territorial exchange during negotiations with the Americans in Florida on November 30.

This was reported by Babel sources familiar with the content of the meeting.

Although the meeting itself lasted about seven hours, Ukrainian negotiators call it "more technical".

The Ukrainian delegates "corrected the wording ", the Chief of the General Staff, Andriy Gnatov, told the Americans in detail about the real state of affairs at the front and showed where exactly the Russians were lying.

The issue of elections in Ukraine and the "territorial exchange" that the WSJ wrote about were not discussed. The territories were discussed in the context of how to secure the demilitarized zone from a military point of view.

No decisions were made on territorial issues at the meeting. It is planned that this topic will be discussed by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

On November 30, a meeting of delegations of Ukraine and the United States was held in Florida. The results of this meeting were not publicly announced. The media wrote that its main goal was to finally agree on the positions of the United States and Ukraine on the draft peace agreement before the American delegation goes to Moscow for negotiations with Putin.

