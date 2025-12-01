The Netherlands allocates a new aid package to Ukraine: for air defense and ammunition for F-16

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans reported a new aid package for Ukraine — worth €250 million.

This is stated on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

The money will be transferred through the PURL initiative, a mechanism created by NATO that allows allies to purchase American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine through joint contributions. The Netherlands was the first to join the initiative and has already transferred €500 million through it for the purchase of Patriot systems and other air defense assets.

The money from the new package will be allocated for armaments "that Ukraine needs the most". Among other things, it includes air defense systems and ammunition for the F-16.