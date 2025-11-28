The EU reacted to the searches at Yermakʼs house

The European Commission reacted to the searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) at the home of the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

This was told to Babel by European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier.

The European Commission said that the fight against corruption is a key element of the EUʼs enlargement policy and defines the blocʼs common approach to this issue. It stressed that an effective anti-corruption policy is one of the main factors for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.

“This requires continued efforts to ensure a strong capacity to fight corruption and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

On November 28, NABU and SAPO searched the home of the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. They reported that they had a warrant for investigative actions and promised details later. Later, the head of the Presidentʼs Office commented on the searches in his home, noting that he was assisting investigators.

Financial Times chief correspondent in Kyiv Christopher Miller, citing sources, wrote that the searches at Yermakʼs house were related to the “Midas” investigation, a corruption case at “Energoatom”.

Previously, the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appears on "Mindichʼs recodrings" under the code name "Ali Baba".

