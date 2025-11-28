The Russians struck Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 72 drones at night

On the night of November 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 72 drones, about 50 of them "Shaheds". The consequences are being recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 63 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, nine drones were hit in five places, and debris fell in another one.

According to the head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, the Russians directed UAVs at the Sinelnykivsky district (Dnipropetrovsk region). In the Petropavlivka and Slovyansk communities, two private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

