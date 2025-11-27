The head of the district TRC was detained in the Carpathian region — he mocked military conscripts

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained the head of one of the district territorial recruit centers (TRCs) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, who humiliated and beat conscripts. He was declared a suspect.

This is stated in a message on the SBI website.

After complaints from citizens about beatings, torture, and extortion at TRC, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation. It turned out that the officer had repeatedly abused conscripts.

In particular, according to the investigation, he beat a man for refusing to undergo fluorography. The head of TRC hit him at least five times — as a result, one of the victimʼs organs had to be removed.

The suspect was charged with abuse of power during martial law, which led to serious consequences. He now faces up to 12 years in prison.

The court took him into custody without bail.

In July, employees of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office reported suspicions to the former head of one of the capitalʼs TRCs and joint ventures. According to law enforcement officials, he helped the former head of the Kyiv Metro to withdraw from military service and leave Ukraine.

