Employees of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office reported suspicions to the former head of one of the capitalʼs TRCs and joint ventures. According to law enforcement officers, he helped the former head of the Kyiv Metro to withdraw from military service and leave Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The press release does not mention names, but from the context it is clear that it refers to Viktor Brahinsky. The fact that he fled Ukraine with a fake military medical commission (MMC) conclusion was told by Babel sources in January 2025.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

It was established that Brahinsky contacted the former head of the military registration and enlistment office to obtain documents on exclusion from military registration. The scheme involved the head and secretary of MMC, as well as the operator of the mobilization department of the territorial center. The then metro official was issued a fictitious medical examination and confirmed the diagnosis necessary to declare the man unfit for military service.

The former head of TRC and the Joint Venture entered false data into Brahinskyʼs military ID card. This allowed him to leave Ukraine in June 2024. Brahinsky has not returned yet, he was put on the wanted list.

The decision of MMC of the Shevchenkivsky TRC and the Joint Venture to recognize the former owner of the capitalʼs metro as unfit for military service was canceled. The actions of the suspected former head of the military enlistment office were qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The chairman and secretary of MMC, as well as an employee of the territorial center, who could be accomplices, were also suspected.

What preceded

On December 24, 2024, Brahinsky was declared wanted. The date of his disappearance is indicated as June 20 of last year. His last known location is Kyiv.

In November, the prosecutorʼs office charged Brahinsky with misconduct in office. The maximum penalty under this article is 5 years in prison.

The investigation found that the former head of the capitalʼs subway did not assess the risks of emergency situations in the subway, did not do anything that would ensure its long-term service and prevent malfunctions. He also did not appoint commissions to inspect and monitor defective, weakened structures and facilities of the stations of the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line of the Kyiv Metro.

The result was the destruction of the tunnels — water entered the tunnel on the section between the metro stations "Demiivska" and "Lybidska", which disrupted the waterproofing for a long time. Therefore, on December 8, 2023, the capitalʼs authorities stopped the movement of trains on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska metro line on the section between the metro stations "Lybidska" and "Demiivska". The blue line became fully operational on September 12, 2024.

Due to the official negligence of the suspect, the city budget suffered losses of over UAH 138.5 million from December 2023 to March 2024. The Kyiv Metro Enterprise received almost UAH 26 million less due to the closure of metro stations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.