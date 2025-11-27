A 12-year-old girl who was injured in the strike on Ternopil has died in hospital. Her mother was killed in the attack

A 12-year-old girl who was injured during Russiaʼs strike on Ternopil on November 19 died in hospital.

This was announced by Ternopil City Mayor Serhiy Nadal.

Doctors fought for Adriana Unoltʼs life for nine days. Her mother died in the attack and her sister is still in the hospital.

Adriana became the 35th victim of the attack in the city.

On the night of November 19, the Russians launched more than 470 strike drones and 48 cruise and ballistic missiles into Ukraine. Ternopil was the worst hit, with the Russians hitting a nine-story building with missiles. The city declared three days of mourning for the victims.

