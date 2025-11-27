Russian judokas allowed to compete in international competitions under their flag

The Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF) has voted to allow Russian athletes to compete again under their national flag, anthem and symbols.

The federationʼs press service wrote about this on November 27.

The first tournament at which the Russians will be able to perform under their own symbols will be the Grand Slam competition in Abu Dhabi on November 28-30.

Explaining their decision, the federation said that sport should remain "neutral, independent and free from political influence".

"Historically, Russia has been a leading country in world judo, and its full return is expected to enrich competition at all levels, while adhering to the IJF principles of fairness, inclusiveness and respect," it added.