The downed Russian drone was brought to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moldova, where the Russian ambassador arrived

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov to deliver a note of protest over the violation of the countryʼs airspace by Russian drones on November 25.

Before Ozerovʼs visit, a Russian drone shot down in the Floreshty area was installed in front of the Foreign Ministry building.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry called another incursion into the countryʼs territory "absolutely unacceptable". It said such incidents are a "serious violation of Moldovaʼs sovereignty" and a "direct threat to its national and regional security".

The Russian ambassador, in turn, hinted that the drone crashing onto the roof of a house in a Moldovan village was a fake, because, according to him, there was no destruction there.

On the night of November 25, during Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine, Russian drones entered the airspace of Moldova and Romania. One of the drones fell on the roof of a security guard house in the Moldovan village of Cuhuresti de Jos.

