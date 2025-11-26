News

The downed Russian drone was brought to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moldova, where the Russian ambassador arrived

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov to deliver a note of protest over the violation of the countryʼs airspace by Russian drones on November 25.

This is reported by the Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker.

Before Ozerovʼs visit, a Russian drone shot down in the Floreshty area was installed in front of the Foreign Ministry building.

1 2

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry called another incursion into the countryʼs territory "absolutely unacceptable". It said such incidents are a "serious violation of Moldovaʼs sovereignty" and a "direct threat to its national and regional security".

The Russian ambassador, in turn, hinted that the drone crashing onto the roof of a house in a Moldovan village was a fake, because, according to him, there was no destruction there.

  • On the night of November 25, during Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine, Russian drones entered the airspace of Moldova and Romania. One of the drones fell on the roof of a security guard house in the Moldovan village of Cuhuresti de Jos.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.