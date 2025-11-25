Russian drones entered the airspace of Moldova and Romania

On November 25, Russian drones crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania during a massive attack on Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense, six drones invaded the country. The first UAV was heading towards the settlements of Vynohradivka and Vulcanesti and further to the border with Romania.

Moldovan police said one of the drones fell onto the roof of a security guard house in the village of Cuhuresti de Jos. A bomb disposal unit was dispatched to the scene, people were evacuated, and the area was cordoned off. Citizens were urged not to touch the drones and to report any suspicious objects to authorities.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense also recorded two attempts to violate airspace. The first drone flew over the Tulcea area from the Vilkovo area towards Cilia-Veche. Two Eurofighter “Typhoon” fighter jets were scrambled to monitor it. Later, the second drone appeared over the Galați area, where two F-16 aircraft were scrambled to intercept it.

On the night of November 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with four “Kinzhals”, seven “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, eight “Kalibrs”, three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, and 464 drones, 250 of which were “Shaheds”.

