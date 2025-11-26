Russia struck Ukraine with “Iskander” missiles and 90 drones at night. Zaporizhzhia suffered the most

On the night of November 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 90 drones, almost 55 of which were "Shaheds".

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 72 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, 10 drones and ballistic missiles were hit in 10 locations.

Late in the evening of November 25, Russians shelled high-rise buildings, private homes, and hit a university dormitory in Zaporizhzhia. As of 09:00, 19 people were reported injured.

Due to the attack, more than 350 residents were left without electricity, and more than 200 were left without gas.

Three communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Vasylkivska, Slovyanska, and Petropavlivska — were also under attack by drones. An administrative building, residential buildings, a bank, and a State Emergency Service vehicle were damaged.

A victim of the attack on Kharkiv on the night of November 23 died in hospital overnight. The total number of deaths has increased to five.

