Russians launched over 160 drones over Ukraine overnight — several regions were under attack

On the night of November 24, Russia launched 162 strike drones into Ukraine. More than 80 of them were “Shahed”. The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 125 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, 37 drones were hit in 15 places. Debris fell in another one.

In Kharkiv, the previous evening, the occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivsky and Saltivsky districts. Four people were killed and 17 others were injured.

In the village of Moskalivka (Chuhuivsky district, Kharkiv region), Russians struck a farm. A 48-year-old woman was injured. About 60 pigs died.

In the Chernihiv region, in the village of Zhadov, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, drones hit an abandoned fire brigade building, a residential building, and an outbuilding.

In the south of the Odesa region, Russians attacked civilian port infrastructure. A fire broke out on a non-operational ship.

