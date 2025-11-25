Iryna Mudra is being named as a candidate for the position of head of the Ministry of Justice. She said whether she has received an offer

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra commented on rumors about her candidacy for the position of Minister of Justice after the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko.

She said this in an interview with Babel.

From 2022 to 2024, Mudra was Deputy Minister of Justice. According to Babel, her name appeared among the candidates for the position of minister before it was taken by Herman Halushchenko, the former head of the Ministry of Energy.

Then, according to sources, the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak did not approve Mudraʼs candidacy.

Now the official is again on the list of candidates for the position of Minister of Justice. But she says that she has not received such an offer. But if such an offer were to come, she would consider it.

Mudra also recalled that the Minister of Justice is appointed by the parliament upon the proposal of the government and directly by the prime minister.

When asked if she is "Yermakʼs person", as she is called in the context of appointments, the deputy head of OP replied that she is "a person of the state and serves its interests".

Herman Halushchenko was dismissed from his post as Minister of Justice on November 19. Before that, he was the head of the Ministry of Energy. Halushchenko is involved in the NABU investigation into large-scale corruption in the energy sector, his voice is on the so-called “Mindich recordings”. He was searched as part of the case.

