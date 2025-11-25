6 people injured in the Odesa region after Russian attack. One of the drones flew into Romania

The Russians attacked the Odesa region late in the evening and at night on November 25.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

The energy sector and the port were hit, causing fires. The attack injured 6 people, including two children.

Meanwhile, the Air Force reported that during the morning attack, one of the drones crossed the border with Romania.

Kyiv and the region were also hit by a massive attack that night. As of 08:50, six people were reported dead.

