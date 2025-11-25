Russians massively attacked Kyiv and the region. There were deaths, the energy sector was under attack (UPD)

On November 25, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Kyiv and the region with drones and missiles. At least six people were killed.

Two people are known to have died in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, where Russians struck a 9-story building. Five more people were injured.

Russian troops also targeted a 22-story building in the Pechersky district, causing damage to floors 4-8.

The Russians attacked Kyiv again, hitting a non-residential building in the Svyatoshynsky district. Preliminary, four people were killed and three injured.

The Brovary, Bila Tserkva, and Vyshhorod areas in the region were under attack. In Bila Tserkva, several houses were destroyed, and a 14-year-old child was injured.

The Ministry of Energy says that energy facilities were under a combined attack. In some areas of Kyiv, there were problems with electricity and water.

According to monitoring data, "Kinzhals", "Kalibrs" and drones were launched over the capital and the region at night.

