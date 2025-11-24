In Lithuania, Vilnius Airport has again stopped operations due to balloons with contraband

On the night of November 24, Vilnius Airport in Lithuania once again suspended operations due to smuggled balloons.

This is stated in the airportʼs Facebook message.

Airspace restrictions were imposed at 01:40 and lifted around 03:25. This may cause flight delays throughout the day.

This is the third such incident in recent days. In particular, balloons were spotted on November 21 and 23, when the airport delayed ten flights. More than a thousand passengers boarded their planes with delays.

On October 27, Lithuania closed its border with Belarus indefinitely due to repeated intrusions by balloons carrying contraband. On November 15, Lithuanian border guards detained three suspects.

On November 19, the Lithuanian government reopened the Šalčininkai and Medininkai border crossings on the border with Belarus, citing an improvement in the situation at the border.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.