Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former fan and ally of President Donald Trump, is resigning on January 5.

She stated this in a video message to Kh.

In the video, she said that "making America great again" means putting the country first, but now political squabbles ahead of the 2026 midterm elections are taking center stage.

According to her, this is not changing the lives of average Americans for the better — they suffer from high prices, loans, expensive health insurance, etc.

Taylor Greene says she has always supported Trump and disagreed with him on only a few issues, including replacing American jobs with visa holders, a moratorium on artificial intelligence, and 50-year mortgages.

She also demanded the disclosure of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex crimes and human trafficking.

Trump is known to have opposed the release of these files, as he is accused of having ties to Epstein. They were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s.

Even before Green announced her intention to resign, on November 15, Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that he was tired of her criticism of him, so he was stopping supporting the congresswoman.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a well-known fan not only of Trump, but also of the conspiracy-based Internet cult QAnon, which since early 2017 has been spreading theories about a conspiracy against Donald Trump, the "deep state", and child trafficking in the DC pizzeria restaurant chain.

Green opposed aid to Kyiv during a full-scale war with Russia. In 2024, she filed a motion to impeach House Speaker Johnson for putting Ukraineʼs interests above those of the United States. She has repeatedly called the Ukrainian government Nazis and accused them of waging a war against Christianity.

