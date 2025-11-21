Bloomberg: Zelensky and European partners rejected key points of the US “peace plan”

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Europe rejected key proposals of the "peace plan" that the United States prepared jointly with Russia.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to the publication, the US has signaled that they would like Kyiv to adopt this document, but Zelensky is resisting these proposals.

European diplomats are skeptical about a possible deal, noting that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly agreed to proposals only when under pressure.

Ukrainian and European officials also do not know whether Donald Trump supports the proposed plan and what will happen if Kyiv rejects it.

Amid the discussions, Zelensky said he had held a joint conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He said Ukraine is working on a document prepared by the United States, but it should be a plan that will ensure a real and dignified peace.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian and European sides are closely coordinating positions and have agreed on further steps.

Details of the American peace plan

The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

