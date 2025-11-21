The Russians struck Ukraine with GABs and 115 drones at night and continued shelling the Odesa region in the morning

On the night of November 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 drones, almost 70 of them "Shaheds." The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 95 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, 19 drones were hit in 12 places, and debris fell in four.

Civil infrastructure facilities and private homes in the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were most affected.

Odesa was under attack at night. As a result of drone strikes, residential buildings, a service station with cars, and an administrative building were burning. Private houses and trucks were damaged.

Five residents were injured, including a child. Three people were hospitalized.

The Odesa region was not quiet this morning either — the Russians again attacked the region with strike drones. Several more cases of falling debris and hits without detonation were recorded. At least one person was injured.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Sinelnykivsky and Nikopolsky districts suffered from Russian attacks this night. A woman was killed and two more people were injured.

Private homes, an outbuilding, a car, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

A fire broke out in a private house in the Chernihiv region as a result of a drone attack. A grocery store caught fire in Novhorod-Siversky district, killing a saleswoman.

Also at night, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs — five people were killed, another 10 were injured. High-rise buildings, a market, supermarkets were damaged. There are houses that have been damaged for the third time.

