The death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 31 in Ternopil — a woman and her children were pulled from under the rubble

Rescuers pulled the bodies of a woman and two children from the rubble in Ternopil. Thus, the number of people killed in the Russian strike on November 19 rose to 31, including six children.

This was reported by the head of the Ternopil region police Serhiy Zyubanenko.

In total, 94 people were injured in the attack, including 18 children.

All emergency services continue to work at the scene of the enemy strike. Police psychologists and other services are providing people with urgent psychological assistance.

The identification of the deceased and the search for those still missing are currently underway.

Ternopil Secondary School No. 27 named after V. Hurnyak also confirmed that second-grade student Amelia Hzhesko and her mother Oksana died as a result of the impact.

"They were burned alive as a result of an enemy missile attack while hugging each other," the report said.

In Ternopil, rescuers have been searching for people in an attacked building for the third day.

On the morning of November 19, the aggressor country attacked the city with Kh-101 missiles. The strikes hit multi-story buildings on 15 Kvirtnia and Stus streets, destroying several floors. The city declared days of mourning for the dead from November 19 to 21.

