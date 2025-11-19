Reuters: Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine to leave post in January

The US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has informed colleagues that he plans to leave the Administration in January.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

In the US, the position of special envoy is temporary, and such representatives must be re-confirmed by the Senate if they remain in office for more than 360 days.

The publication writes that Kelloggʼs resignation is "unwelcome" for Ukraine. Kellogg has been more outspoken than other members of the Administration in condemning Russiaʼs attacks on Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure. He has sometimes clashed with the special envoy for "peace missions" Steve Witkoff, who has echoed some of the theses of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

According to one of the sources, Kellogg concluded that there were too many officials working on Ukraine and that the administration lacked awareness that Russia, not Ukraine, was holding up peace talks. Another source said that Kellogg had not planned to stay in the administration for long.

It is not yet known who will replace Kellogg. The United States has not yet appointed an ambassador to Ukraine. Julie Fisher is temporarily leading the mission.

Keith Kellogg was absent from the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18, as well as the US-Ukraine talks on March 11 and the meeting in Alaska.

At the time, NBC News, citing sources, wrote that Kellogg was excluded from high-level talks to end the war because the Kremlin did not want him to be part of the process, as Putin considers him too pro-Ukrainian.

