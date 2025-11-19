Collaborator Balytskyi, who headed the occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia, was sentenced to life imprisonment

The Prosecutorʼs Office sentenced former official Yevhen Balytskyi, who headed the Russian administration after the occupation of part of the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, to life imprisonment.

This is stated in a statement from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the man organized the seizure and appropriation of property and agricultural products of Ukrainian enterprises worth more than UAH 6.4 billion.

The stolen grain and other resources were exported to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, and the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. From there, the products were exported under the guise of Russian products to a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment with confiscation of property for collaborationism, treason, and war crimes.

With this case, a court in Ukraine confirmed for the first time the violation by the occupation structures of the requirements of the Geneva Convention regarding the illegal appropriation of property.