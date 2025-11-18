News

The US State Department approved the sale of “Patriot” air defense system modernization services to Ukraine for $105 million

Olha Bereziuk
The US State Department has approved the sale of “Patriot” air defense system maintenance equipment and spare parts to Ukraine for $105 million.

The corresponding document was published on the State Department website.

The package includes:

  • modernization of M901 launchers to M903 configuration;
  • classified and unclassified planned loading lists and approved supply lists for ground support equipment;
  • other necessary services, ancillary equipment, spare parts, support, training and accessories;
  • other related elements of logistics and program support.

In mid-October, Zelensky stated that Ukraine was preparing a contract with American defense companies for the supply of 25 “Patriot” air defense systems.

