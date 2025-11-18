The US State Department approved the sale of “Patriot” air defense system modernization services to Ukraine for $105 million

The US State Department has approved the sale of “Patriot” air defense system maintenance equipment and spare parts to Ukraine for $105 million.
The corresponding document was published on the State Department website.
The package includes:
- modernization of M901 launchers to M903 configuration;
- classified and unclassified planned loading lists and approved supply lists for ground support equipment;
- other necessary services, ancillary equipment, spare parts, support, training and accessories;
- other related elements of logistics and program support.
In mid-October, Zelensky stated that Ukraine was preparing a contract with American defense companies for the supply of 25 “Patriot” air defense systems.
