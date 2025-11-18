The US State Department approved the sale of “Patriot” air defense system modernization services to Ukraine for $105 million

The US State Department has approved the sale of “Patriot” air defense system maintenance equipment and spare parts to Ukraine for $105 million.

The corresponding document was published on the State Department website.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The package includes:

modernization of M901 launchers to M903 configuration;

classified and unclassified planned loading lists and approved supply lists for ground support equipment;

other necessary services, ancillary equipment, spare parts, support, training and accessories;

other related elements of logistics and program support.

In mid-October, Zelensky stated that Ukraine was preparing a contract with American defense companies for the supply of 25 “Patriot” air defense systems.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.