Spain reported a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €615 million

Spain will allocate a new military aid package for Ukraine in the coming month for €615 million.

This was reported by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

This package will include:

€300 million for weapons;

€100 million for the PURL program, under which allies purchase American weapons for Ukraine;

€215 million for "anti-drones" and radars through the European SAFE program.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that Spainʼs military package will include 40 missiles for IRIS-T systems.

"Along with this €615 million package, I also informed Zelensky that, starting today, our country will introduce a new financial aid instrument of €200 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine," Sanchez added.

This tool will be coordinated by the Office for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will help modernize damaged infrastructure affected by Russian attacks.

