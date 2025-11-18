The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked military facilities in Russia with ATACMS complexes

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck military facilities on Russian territory with ATACMS tactical missile systems.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff.

The General Staff did not specify which targets were attacked, but promised that strikes with long-range weapons on the Russian Federation would continue.

Russian Telegram channels previously wrote that Ukraine had attacked Voronezh with ballistic missiles for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

In August, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon had blocked Ukraineʼs long-range strikes on Russian territory for months. The newspaperʼs sources claimed that the US vetoed the long-range strikes because the White House was trying to persuade the Kremlin to start peace talks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to this statement, said that recently Ukraine has been using domestically produced weapons to strike Russia and has not coordinated its attacks with the United States.

