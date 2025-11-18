News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked military facilities in Russia with ATACMS complexes

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck military facilities on Russian territory with ATACMS tactical missile systems.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff.

The General Staff did not specify which targets were attacked, but promised that strikes with long-range weapons on the Russian Federation would continue.

Russian Telegram channels previously wrote that Ukraine had attacked Voronezh with ballistic missiles for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

