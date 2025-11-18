“Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched online ticket sales for suburban trains. How to use the service

On November 18, “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) launched online ticket sales for suburban trains and City Express.

This is stated in the carrierʼs message on Telegram.

To use the service, go to the “Ukrzaliznytsia” application, select the "Suburban" or "City Express" section, direction, baggage (if necessary) and pay for the trip.

Online ticket purchase for concessional users is not yet available, but this option will appear later. You can now purchase full and childrenʼs tickets.

UZ is the first to launch ticket sales in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy regions, and partially in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.