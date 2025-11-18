Slovaks protest again against pro-Russian Prime Minister Fico

In Slovakia, thousands of people took to the streets to protest against Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian policies.

This is reported by the Associated Press and the Slovak media Aktuality.sk.

The rallies began after the cancellation of a holiday in honor of November 17, the day on which the Czech Republic and Slovakia celebrate the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution. The Cabinet explained its decision by “economic reasons”, but the leader of the opposition “Progressive Slovakia” Michal Šimečka called it an attempt to devalue freedom.

Fico also recently angered Slovaks by telling students in the city of Poprad that they should go fight for Ukraine if they disagreed with his pro-Russian views.

The protests took place in dozens of cities. In particular, in Bratislava, from 45 to 50 000 people came to Svoboda Square, in Košice — 20 000. In Trnava, from 2 to 3 thousand protesters gathered, writes Aktuality.sk.

People chanted, "We have enough of Fico! We want a change!" and called on the prime minister to resign.