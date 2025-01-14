Fico faces a vote of no confidence — the entire Slovak opposition has united against him

Slovak opposition parties will try to dismiss Prime Minister Robert Fico and pass a vote of no confidence in his government. They believe Fico has abandoned the idea of running the country and is instead bowing to dictators.

This was announced by opposition politicians at a press conference in the lobby of parliament.

"Robert Fico left Slovakia. Instead of being in his homeland and solving the problems that concern people, he flies around the world, bowing to dictators, enjoying luxury somewhere in Vietnam. This offends our neighbors and partners," said Michal Šimečka, head of the largest opposition movement, Progressive Slovakia.

And he added that he was glad that the entire opposition was able to unite to initiate the resignation of Robert Fico. The press conference was attended by leaders and deputies of the parties Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), Progressive Slovakia (PS), Slovakia, For the People and Christian Union (KU).

The opposition mostly blames Fico and his government for traveling to Moscow to meet with Putin and changing Slovakiaʼs foreign policy orientation. Opposition politicians say they will not allow Fico to reorient the country to the East.

The opposition also emphasized that during his 14 years in power, Robert Fico "has caused so much damage that it cannot even be listed here". They cited the example of Slovakia being poorer than the vast majority of European countries and having worse healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

Robert Fico met with Putin in Moscow on December 22, 2024, to discuss Kyivʼs decision to stop the transit of Russian gas through its territory from January 1. According to Reuters, Putin promised Fico to supply gas to Slovakia via an alternative route. After his visit to Russia, the Slovak Prime Minister went on vacation to Vietnam. Media reported that he was resting at the luxury Capella Hanoi hotel, where a nightʼs stay costs more than €6 000.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.