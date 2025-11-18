IAEA: Two Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced capacity after Russian strike on substations

Two Ukrainian nuclear power plants have been operating at reduced capacity for the past ten days due to damage to electrical substations caused by Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants were disconnected from one of the two 750-kilovolt power lines. According to Grossi, the power system operator also ordered some of the reactors to reduce electricity production.

The agency notes that one of the affected lines has been restored, but the other remains out of order.

Three reactors continue to operate at limited capacity at the request of the power grid operator.

In a massive attack on the night of November 8, the Russians shelled substations that power the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. Also that night, a drone hit a high-rise building in the Dnipro, killing and injuring several people.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.