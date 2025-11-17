The EU Council approved a new mechanism for the rapid withdrawal of visa-free travel for third countries

The Council of the European Union has officially approved updated rules that will allow for the suspension of visa-free travel for third-country nationals much more quickly.

This is stated in the statement of the Council of the EU.

They noted that the mechanism will become tougher and more flexible, which will allow it to respond to abuses or threats to the blocʼs interests.

Among the key changes are new grounds for suspending visa-free travel, including:

if the country does not coordinate its visa policy with the EU;

if a country sells its passports to foreigners who actually have no connection to it;

if this country is in dispute with the EU, in particular due to human rights violations.

In addition, the EU will now be able to activate the visa suspension mechanism more quickly. The procedure can be triggered if the number of entry refusals, asylum applications or crimes increases by 30% (instead of 50%, as was the case before).

The initial suspension of visa-free travel will last 12 months instead of 9, and can be extended for another 24 months. In this case, the EU will be able to apply restrictions only to officials or diplomats, without punishing all citizens of the country.

On October 7, the European Parliament adopted a bill that facilitates the procedure for suspending or revoking the visa-free regime for countries that violate human rights, international humanitarian law, or pose a threat to the security of the EU.

On November 6, it was reported that the European Union plans to further tighten visa restrictions for Russian citizens, effectively ending the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas. Also, as part of the 19th package of sanctions, the EU wants to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats and require them to notify in advance of their trips through Schengen.

On November 7, the EU banned Russians from obtaining Schengen multi-visas. This means that every time Russians plan to travel to EU countries, they will have to submit a new application.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.