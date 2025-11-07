EU bans Russians from receiving Schengen multi-visas

From now on, Russian citizens will not be able to obtain multiple-entry Schengen visas. This means that every time Russians plan to travel to EU countries, they will have to apply for a new visa.

This is reported by the European Commission.

They noted that such a step will allow for a thorough vetting of each applicant and reduce potential risks to European security. All applications from Russian citizens for Schengen visas will now undergo enhanced checks.

Some Russians will still be able to obtain multiple-entry visas, but only in exceptional cases. In particular, this applies to close relatives who are EU citizens or Russians who permanently reside in the EU.

They will be able to apply for an annual multiple-entry visa if they have already received and properly used Schengen visas three times in the previous two years. Exceptions are also provided for independent journalists and human rights defenders.

It was reported the day before that the European Union plans to further tighten visa restrictions for Russian citizens, effectively stopping the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas. Also, as part of the 19th package of sanctions, the EU wants to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats and require them to notify in advance of their trips through Schengen.

