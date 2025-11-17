Trump says Republicans are preparing a bill to impose sanctions on countries that trade with Russia

The US President Donald Trump said on November 16, that Republicans are working on a bill that would impose sanctions against any country that does business with Russia.

Reuters reports this.

According to him, Iran may be added to this list.

"As you know, that was my proposal — any country that does business with Russia would be sanctioned very severely," Trump told reporters. "They might add the Iranians to that," he added.

What preceded

The US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on “Lukoil", “Rosneft” and their subsidiaries on October 23. The list includes more than 30 units of both companies, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

In November, Bulgaria said it was preparing a law that would allow it to seize the Russian-owned “Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas” refinery — the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, which provides about 80% of Bulgariaʼs fuel — and then sell it to a new owner.

At the same time, “Lukoil” reported that its foreign assets were planned to be bought by the Swiss company “Gunvor”. But “Gunvor” refused to buy “Lukoil” foreign assets after the US threatened to deny the company a license to operate and make a profit.