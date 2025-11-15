Lured by selling a car — suspect in the murder of a military man detained in the Kirovohrad region

Law enforcement officers have detained a suspect in the murder of a serviceman, whom the man lured to his place under the pretext of selling a car.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov.

The mother of the Ukrainian soldier contacted the police because her son had gone to buy a car and stopped contacting them. Later, the body of the defender with a gunshot wound was found in a forest on the border of Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.

According to a law enforcement officer, a 50-year-old man from the Kirovohrad region shot and killed a soldier for money. The suspect has a criminal record — in 2017 he was prosecuted for illegal possession of weapons.

In April, law enforcement officers detained teenagers involved in an attack on a military man in Kyiv. According to investigators, a group of boys approached a man in military uniform and provoked a conflict. The youths then knocked him to the ground and began kicking and punching him.

