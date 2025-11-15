The Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with three “Kinzhals” and 135 drones

On the night of November 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones and “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles. There are deaths and injuries.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces neutralized 91 Russian drones and two "Kinzhals" in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Two more missiles and 41 strike drones hit 13 places, with debris falling in four places.

That night, Dnipro was under attack by drones — fires broke out there, private businesses and cars were damaged.

A 65-year-old man was killed in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, and a 52-year-old resident was injured in Synelnykivskiy. A private enterprise, residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and civilian vehicles were damaged in the attack in the region.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 63-year-old man died as a result of a drone attack on Kherson late on the evening of November 14.

The Chernihiv region was also under attack. The Russians used “Geran”, “Lancet”, and “Molniya” drones to strike the Semenivka, Menska, and Kholmynska communities, damaging houses, cars, and administrative and utility buildings.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition, a woman who was injured during the shelling on November 14 died in a Kyiv hospital this morning. Thus, the number of deaths from the attack has increased to seven. About 30 residential buildings were damaged in almost all districts of the city as a result of drone strikes.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.