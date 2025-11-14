Poll: Europeans named war in Ukraine as main challenge for EU

EU citizens believe that the war in Ukraine remains the biggest challenge facing the European Union today.

This is evidenced by the results of a new “Eurobarometer” survey, where 47% of Europeans called Russian aggression against Ukraine a key problem for the EU.

Despite the difficult geopolitical situation, EU citizens continue to highly value their bloc.

Europeans are convinced that the EU best embodies key democratic values in the world:

55% note respect for fundamental rights and freedoms,

55% — freedom of speech and expression,

52% — social equality and well-being.

Regarding future EU policy priorities, citizens most often name:

security and defense — 34%,

irregular migration — 32%,

the war in Ukraine — 27%.

The issue of Ukraine came third on the list of long-term priorities, but it is precisely it, according to Europeans, that is the most acute and defining challenge.

