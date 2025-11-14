Germany will allocate over €11 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026. The government has approved the budget

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has approved the draft budget for 2026 — Ukraine will be allocated €11.5 billion in aid.

This is stated on the website of the German parliament.

Germanyʼs budget for next year will be around €524 billion — more than €4 billion more than the government proposed in its previous draft.

Borrowing will also increase: the country is expected to borrow about €97 billion, which is €8 billion more than planned.

The government plans to allocate some of this money — over €57 billion — through a “sectoral exception”. This is a mechanism that allows it to go beyond budgetary rules when it comes to defense and critical security issues.

Thanks to this, Ukraine will receive an additional €3 billion for defense.

The total expenditure of the German Ministry of Defense in 2026 will amount to almost €82 billion. For comparison: in 2025 it is expected to reach around €62 billion.

The committee worked on the document for more than 15 hours and considered more than 1,500 amendments. The budget vote in the Bundestag is scheduled for November 28.

In early November, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Germany planned to increase financial assistance to Ukraine by €3 billion. The funds will be used to purchase artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the Patriot system.

