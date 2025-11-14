Germany will allocate over €11 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026. The government has approved the budget

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has approved the draft budget for 2026 — Ukraine will be allocated €11.5 billion in aid.
This is stated on the website of the German parliament.
Germanyʼs budget for next year will be around €524 billion — more than €4 billion more than the government proposed in its previous draft.
Borrowing will also increase: the country is expected to borrow about €97 billion, which is €8 billion more than planned.
The government plans to allocate some of this money — over €57 billion — through a “sectoral exception”. This is a mechanism that allows it to go beyond budgetary rules when it comes to defense and critical security issues.
Thanks to this, Ukraine will receive an additional €3 billion for defense.
The total expenditure of the German Ministry of Defense in 2026 will amount to almost €82 billion. For comparison: in 2025 it is expected to reach around €62 billion.
The committee worked on the document for more than 15 hours and considered more than 1,500 amendments. The budget vote in the Bundestag is scheduled for November 28.
- In early November, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Germany planned to increase financial assistance to Ukraine by €3 billion. The funds will be used to purchase artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the Patriot system.
