Russian troops struck a market in Chornomorsk (Odesa region) this morning — there are dead and injured

On the morning of November 14, Russian occupiers struck the city of Chornomorsk (Odesa region) with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The impact damaged the town square, shops, and cars. The blast wave shattered windows at a nearby college.

As of 1:20 p.m., two people were killed and ten injured, including a child.

At night, the Odesa region was under attack by Russian drones — civilian infrastructure and an energy facility were hit. One person was injured.

In total, the Russians launched 430 drones and 19 missiles of various types over Ukraine that night. The consequences are being recorded in Kyiv and a number of regions, there are dead and wounded. Read more in the news.

