Russians attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 19 missiles overnight. There are dead and injured

On the night of November 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones, ballistic, cruise, and aeroballistic missiles — “Kinzhal”, “Zircon”, “Kalibr”, and “Iskander-M”/KN-23.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders managed to neutralize 405 Russian drones and 14 missiles — two “Kinzhals”, six “Iskander-M”/KN-23s, and six more “Kalibers”.

23 strike drones hit in 13 places, and debris fell in another 44 places.

The main target of the Russians that night was Kyiv. Drone strikes damaged about 30 residential buildings in almost all areas of the city.

As of 10:50, four people were reported dead and 29 injured, nine of whom were hospitalized. Among the injured are a pregnant woman and children aged 7 and 10.

Also in the capital, the Azerbaijani embassy building, medical facilities, public transport, office buildings, shops, and cars were damaged.

The consequences of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region are being recorded in five districts of the region. In total, six people are already known to have been injured. Among them is a 7-year-old child with a facial injury.

Private homes, warehouses and production facilities, and civilian vehicles were hit.

Київська ОВА / Telegram

The Cherkasy region was also under attack — there was destruction of private houses, outbuildings, damaged power lines and gas pipes.

Another power line was damaged in the Novoukrainsk district of the Kirovohrad region, leaving 16 settlements without electricity. In addition, according to “Ukrenergo”, there are power outages in Donetsk, Kyiv, and Odesa regions due to the Russian attack.

In the Odesa region, civilian infrastructure and an energy facility were hit. One person was injured.

On the morning of November 14, the Russians attacked the Sumy region with a hypersonic “Zircon” missile, which was last launched in August of this year, also over Sumy. A section of the road was damaged.

And as a result of a drone attack, an enterprise on the outskirts of Sumy was damaged — there was smoke.

