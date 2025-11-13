“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

American actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame five years after his death.

The BBC writes about this.

His star will be unveiled on November 20 during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The actorʼs widow Simone Boseman will be present at the ceremony on his behalf.

Also speaking at the event will be “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis, Bosemanʼs partner in his latest film “Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”.

Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 — four years after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

He is best remembered for his role as TʼChalla, the king of the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda, in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther”. His other credits include “42”, “The Way Up”, and “The Marshal”.

After Bosemanʼs death, Marvel Studios decided not to replace him in the second part of "Black Panther". Instead, the main role in the film was played by Letitia Wright, TʼChallaʼs on-screen sister.

