Nordic and Baltic countries allocate another $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia will finance a joint military package for Ukraine.

This was reported by the NATO press service.

The countries announced the allocation of $500 million for the purchase of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, which will be supplied from the United States as part of NATOʼs "Priority Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) initiative.

It is currently unknown what specific equipment will be financed from this package.

PURL is a new mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine through joint contributions.

The essence of the mechanism is that Ukraine forms a list of priority needs for weapons and ammunition, this list is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place from partnersʼ funds.

17 NATO partner states have already joined the initiative. The total amount of contributions amounted to almost $3 billion. The first four arms packages worth over $2 billion included air defense/missile defense systems and missiles, GMLRS ammunition for HIMARS MLRS, and 155 caliber extended-range artillery rounds.

