Study: Rare sexual disorder found in Hitlerʼs DNA

Scientists from Great Britain have discovered genetic mental and puberty disorders in the blood of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

The Times writes about this.

Scientists tested Hitlerʼs DNA from a bloodstain on the sofa where he committed suicide. The analysis revealed Kallmann syndrome, a genetic disorder that disrupts puberty and the development of the genitals.

Potsdam University historian Alex J. Kay suggested that the discovery could explain Hitlerʼs highly unusual and almost complete dedication to politics throughout his life, as he had problems with his private life due to the disorders.

“Other high-ranking Nazis had wives, children, even extramarital affairs. Hitler is the only person among the entire Nazi leadership who did not have this. So I think that only under Hitler could the Nazi movement have come to power,” he said.

Scientists also found that the Nazi leader had an increased genetic predisposition to schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism, but stressed that these factors cannot explain or justify his crimes.

"If he had looked at his own genetic results, he would almost certainly have sent himself to the gas room," said the studyʼs lead geneticist, Professor Turi King.

Genetic analysis also refuted rumors about Hitlerʼs grandfatherʼs "Jewish origins" — the dictatorʼs roots turned out to be Austrian-German.