Russians launched almost 140 drones and “Iskander” missiles into Ukraine overnight. There are deaths and injuries

On the night of November 13, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 138 strike drones, about 90 of them “Shahed” drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:30 AM, the Defense Forces had neutralized 102 drones in the north, east, and south of the country, with 36 drones hitting 10 locations.

The Kharkiv region was under attack — the Russians were attacking near the village of Bohuslavka. Preliminary, they hit a motor-block with a drone. As of 11:50, 3 people were killed and one injured in the attack.

In Mykolaiv, 6 people are known to have been injured after the "Shahed" attack, three of whom are in serious condition.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Odesa region was also under attack by drones. After the hits, a fire broke out at a transport infrastructure facility.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.