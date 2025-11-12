Former Georgian President Saakashvili returned from hospital to prison

The former president of Georgia returned from the Vivamed clinic to correctional facility No. 12. He will continue to serve his sentence until April 1, 2034.

This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus.

A statement from the Georgian Penitentiary Service says that Saakashviliʼs health is satisfactory, so he no longer requires inpatient treatment.

Mikheil Saakashvili was the President of Georgia from 2004 to 2013. He renounced his Georgian citizenship in 2013 and became a citizen of Ukraine.

In 2021, he returned to Georgia, where he was arrested, because by that time Saakashvili had been convicted in absentia. The ex-president is currently in prison. In July 2023, the Verkhovna Rada asked the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili to pardon Saakashvili.

In March 2025, he was also sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison for illegally crossing the Georgian border in October 2021. His total sentence is 12 years and 6 months in prison.

