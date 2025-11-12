Corruption case at “Energoatom” — court chooses preventive measure for Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”)

The court sent Ihor Myronyuk, a defendant in the “Energoatom” corruption case to custody for 60 days (until January 8) with the option of bail of UAH 126 million. In the transcripts of conversations published by NABU on November 10, he is known by the code name "Rocket".

This became known from the court broadcast.

At trial, the suspect denied his involvement in corruption cases. If bail is posted, he must:

to deposit a foreign passport;

to appear at the summons of a detective, prosecutor or judge;

not to leave Kyiv and the region without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or judge;

wear an electronic bracelet;

not to communicate with other persons involved in the case.

Myronyuk is a former advisor to the Minister of Energy. According to NABU, he is the “watchdog” of “Energoatom”, which organized a scheme of kickbacks of 10% to 15% of the amount of contracts that the company concluded with suppliers. Myronyuk was also the deputy head of the State Property Fund.

NABU claims that Myronyuk and the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov could have appointed people to positions at “Energoatom”.

Earlier today, the court sent Basov (known as "Tenor") to 60 days in custody with the alternative of a bail of UAH 40 million.

