Court sentences Russian military officer in absentia to 12 years in prison for war crimes in the Kyiv region

The Makarivsky District Court of the Kyiv Region sentenced a native of Dagestan in absentia for raping a civilian during the occupation of the Kyiv region in March 2022.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The commander of the 37th Russian Motorized Rifle Brigade broke into the victimʼs house and forced her to leave. In a neighboring house, the soldier raped the woman.

The State Bureau of Investigation charged him with committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — cruel treatment of civilians during a military conflict, violation of the laws and customs of war.