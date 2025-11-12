Russia has created the UAV troops

The Russian Armed Forces reported the creation of a new type of troops — UAVs.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing the deputy chief of the new branch of the military Sergei Ishtuganov.

The report states that the command of the unmanned systems troops has already been appointed and military management bodies have been created at all levels. Work is now underway to create a higher military educational institution for these troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video with the emblem of the unmanned systems troops — a crossed arrow and sword, and at their intersection is a microcircuit with a star and wings.

Operators, engineers, technicians, and other support specialists are being assigned to the units. It is not yet known whether new personnel are being recruited or whether the units are being formed by transferring servicemen from other troops.

In December 2024, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov declared the idea of forming UAV troops. Already in June 2025, Putin reported the creation of a new branch of the military.

In Ukraine, the UAV Forces appeared on February 6, 2024. They include units that use unmanned and robotic air, sea, and ground systems. Since June 2025, the UAV Forces have been commanded by Major Robert Brovdi, with a call sign "Madyar".

